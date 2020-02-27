Global  

Coronavirus: Four more people in England test positive

Coronavirus: Four more people in England test positive

Coronavirus: Four more people in England test positive

Four more people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in England as the Prime Minister warned the spread of the virus is likely to become more significant across the UK.

The new cases had all travelled to Italy, which is suffering the biggest outbreak in Europe, and bring the UK's total number of cases to 40.
Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Twelve more cases confirmed in England

Twelve more patients in England test positive for the virus, taking the UK's total to 35.
BBC News - Published

England’s chief medical officer warns of ‘social cost’ if coronavirus spreads

England’s chief medical officer has warned of the “social cost” if coronavirus intensifies as...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


