Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Public Health England > UK 'likely' to see wider spread of coronavirus

UK 'likely' to see wider spread of coronavirus

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:37s - Published < > Embed
UK 'likely' to see wider spread of coronavirus

UK 'likely' to see wider spread of coronavirus

Public Health England says it is likely the UK will see a widespread infection of coronavirus in the coming weeks.

Medical Director Paul Cosford insisted everyone had a part to play in helping to reduce the outbreak including self-isolation and letting the NHS if know if you've travelled to a country of concern.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank more than 1,000 points Monday as the spread of the new...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

NewsLeaderNOW

The News Leader "The possibility of a wider spread of the COVID-19 in the U.S. is very likely now, based on recent developments." https://t.co/bwzSx9U5xt 17 hours ago

RelevantThinker

Relevant Thinker "Many patients may not even realize they have the virus, which may be as mild as the common cold in some cases, but… https://t.co/8cLLlLbGxJ 2 days ago

Lipizzan2

Lipizzan RT @degiorgiod: Message to OPEC/OPEC+ #2 U.S. Oil Market acting in perfectly rational fashion. The wider the spread of Coronavirus, the mor… 3 days ago

greenery444

Desdemona patients may not even realize they have the virus, which may be as mild as the common cold in some cases, but Hamli… https://t.co/ZKjUa5pijX 3 days ago

degiorgiod

Domenico De Giorgio, EU - Povertáh - Pieni Poteri Message to OPEC/OPEC+ #2 U.S. Oil Market acting in perfectly rational fashion. The wider the spread of Coronavirus,… https://t.co/XMRISoAFUY 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dow plummets more than 1,000 points over coronavirus fears [Video]Dow plummets more than 1,000 points over coronavirus fears

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank more than 1,000 points as the spread of the new coronavirus threatened wider damage to the global economy.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.