UK 'likely' to see wider spread of coronavirus

Public Health England says it is likely the UK will see a widespread infection of coronavirus in the coming weeks.

Medical Director Paul Cosford insisted everyone had a part to play in helping to reduce the outbreak including self-isolation and letting the NHS if know if you've travelled to a country of concern.

Report by Alibhaiz.

