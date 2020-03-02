Obamacare To Undergo Third Supreme Court Test 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:59s - Published Obamacare To Undergo Third Supreme Court Test Twenty states, mostly Democratic, appealed a decision made in a lower court finding insurance purchase mandate unlawful. 0

