Obamacare To Undergo Third Supreme Court Test

Obamacare To Undergo Third Supreme Court Test

Obamacare To Undergo Third Supreme Court Test

Twenty states, mostly Democratic, appealed a decision made in a lower court finding insurance purchase mandate unlawful.
