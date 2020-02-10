Global  

Jennifer Lopez Reflects On Oscar Snub

Jennifer Lopez Reflects On Oscar Snub

Jennifer Lopez Reflects On Oscar Snub

J.Lo opened up to Oprah Winfrey about not receiving an Academy Award nomination for her role in “Hustlers.”
Jennifer Lopez Admits She Was 'Sad' She Didn't Get an Oscar Nomination for 'Hustlers'

Jennifer Lopez is addressing her Oscars snub. While sitting down with Oprah Winfrey during her 2020...
Jennifer Lopez says 'Hustlers' Oscar snub made her 'sad' and feel like she 'let everyone down'

Jennifer Lopez spoke candidly about not being nominated for an Academy Award for her role in the 2019...
Jennifer Lopez 'sad' over Oscars snub [Video]Jennifer Lopez 'sad' over Oscars snub

Jennifer Lopez was "sad" over her Academy Awards snub, because she had read so many articles that believed she would be nominated for her work in 'Hustlers'.

Top 10 Performances The 2020 Oscars Didn't Recognize [Video]Top 10 Performances The 2020 Oscars Didn't Recognize

How did these amazing performances get snubbed at the Oscars?! For this list, we're looking at the amazing performances by actors in 2019 that the Academy Awards didn't recognize.

