Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'The reality is reassuring': Cuomo compares coronavirus to flu

'The reality is reassuring': Cuomo compares coronavirus to flu

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:44s - Published < > Embed
'The reality is reassuring': Cuomo compares coronavirus to flu

'The reality is reassuring': Cuomo compares coronavirus to flu

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says the mortality rate of the coronavirus is 1.4 percent and &quot;the normal flu mortality rate is about 0.6 percent.&quot; Cuomo also said he hopes to have 1,000 tests per day for New Yorkers within one week.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

'The reality is reassuring': Cuomo compares coronavirus to flu [Video]'The reality is reassuring': Cuomo compares coronavirus to flu

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says the mortality rate of the coronavirus is 1.4 percent and "the normal flu mortality rate is about 0.6 percent." Cuomo also said he hopes to have 1,000 tests per day..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.