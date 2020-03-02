'The reality is reassuring': Cuomo compares coronavirus to flu 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:44s - Published 'The reality is reassuring': Cuomo compares coronavirus to flu New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says the mortality rate of the coronavirus is 1.4 percent and "the normal flu mortality rate is about 0.6 percent." Cuomo also said he hopes to have 1,000 tests per day for New Yorkers within one week. 0

