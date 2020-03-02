Supreme Court to hear challenge to Obamacare

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a politically explosive case on whether Obamacare is lawful, taking up a bid by 20 Democratic-led states to preserve the landmark healthcare law.

The impetus for the Supreme Court case was a 2018 ruling by a federal judge in Texas that found Obamacare - as currently structured - violates the U.S. Constitution and is invalid in its entirety.

The Supreme Court's decision to intervene means the fate of the law, which is the signature domestic policy achievement of former Democratic President Barack Obama, will be up in the air during the ongoing presidential race.

The court is expected to hear arguments and decide the case in its next term, which starts in October, meaning a ruling is not likely before the Nov.

3 election in which President Donald Trump is seeking a second term in office.

Trump has promised to replace Obamacare with something better, but Republicans have so far failed to deliver.

He has also promised to always protect pre-existing conditions while his Administration has worked to invalidate the law doing just that.