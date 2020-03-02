Amy Klobuchar Drops out of 2020 Presidential Race

The news comes on the eve of Super Tuesday and just one day after Pete Buttigieg also announced his decision to depart from the race.

Though she had a strong third-place finish in New Hampshire, Klobuchar struggled deeply to gather support in other states.

With only 7 delegates amassed, Klobuchar lacked the organization and funding of her moderate rivals.

According to an inside source, Klobuchar’s next move will be to endorse her former rival, Joe Biden, at his rally in Dallas, Texas, later this evening.

The decision is believed to be an attempt to rally centrist voters around one moderate candidate, rather than cause the vote to be split.

The previously saturated field of moderate candidates left many fearing that a progressive candidate, such as Bernie Sanders, would pull ahead, unopposed.