Amy Klobuchar Drops out of 2020 Presidential Race
Amy Klobuchar Drops out
of 2020 Presidential Race On March 2, campaign officials
announced Amy Klobuchar’s decision
to suspend her presidential bid.
The news comes on the eve of Super Tuesday
and just one day after Pete Buttigieg also
announced his decision to depart from the race.
Though she had a strong third-place finish in
New Hampshire, Klobuchar struggled deeply
to gather support in other states.
With only 7 delegates amassed, Klobuchar lacked
the organization and funding of her moderate rivals.
According to an inside source, Klobuchar’s next
move will be to endorse her former rival, Joe Biden,
at his rally in Dallas, Texas, later this evening.
The decision is believed to be an attempt to rally
centrist voters around one moderate candidate,
rather than cause the vote to be split.
The previously saturated field of moderate candidates
left many fearing that a progressive candidate, such as
Bernie Sanders, would pull ahead, unopposed.