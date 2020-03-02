Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Amy Klobuchar Drops out of 2020 Presidential Race

Amy Klobuchar Drops out of 2020 Presidential Race

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
Amy Klobuchar Drops out of 2020 Presidential Race

Amy Klobuchar Drops out of 2020 Presidential Race

Amy Klobuchar Drops out of 2020 Presidential Race On March 2, campaign officials announced Amy Klobuchar’s decision to suspend her presidential bid.

The news comes on the eve of Super Tuesday and just one day after Pete Buttigieg also announced his decision to depart from the race.

Though she had a strong third-place finish in New Hampshire, Klobuchar struggled deeply to gather support in other states.

With only 7 delegates amassed, Klobuchar lacked the organization and funding of her moderate rivals.

According to an inside source, Klobuchar’s next move will be to endorse her former rival, Joe Biden, at his rally in Dallas, Texas, later this evening.

The decision is believed to be an attempt to rally centrist voters around one moderate candidate, rather than cause the vote to be split.

The previously saturated field of moderate candidates left many fearing that a progressive candidate, such as Bernie Sanders, would pull ahead, unopposed.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Amy Klobuchar quits US presidential race, Joins Pete Buttigieg to endorse Joe Biden

Democrat Amy Klobuchar is ending her bid for the Democratic presidential nomination and endorsing...
SBS - Published Also reported by •euronewsNYTimes.comThe AgeJust JaredCBC.cabizjournalsHindu


Factbox: Five Democrats remain in fight for U.S. presidential nomination

The field of candidates seeking the U.S. Democratic presidential nomination dropped to five with...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Hindu



You Might Like


Tweets about this

lynn1219

Lynn Beckman RT @neal_katyal: Senator Klobuchar distinguished herself with her brilliance, receptivity, and humility. Can't wait to see her in the Cabin… 3 seconds ago

Iambjl

BarbL Amy Klobuchar Drops Out of Presidential Race and Plans to Endorse Biden!!! https://t.co/kGEjVwuWRS 4 seconds ago

muzzys_kitchen

Muzzys Kitchen RT @JoyceWhiteVance: .⁦@amyklobuchar⁩ will be invaluable as a cabinet member or in the Senate for any future Democratic President. She’s ru… 8 seconds ago

JanJanWard

Jan RT @CraigRozniecki: "Amy Klobuchar drops out of presidential race, will endorse Biden" - https://t.co/raJumU77AO 11 seconds ago

thirtymodelA

thirty model a duane brookins RT @phillyeaglesfa1: And another one bites the dust! Amy Klobuchar Drops Out of Presidential Race and Plans to Endorse Biden https://t.co/… 12 seconds ago

SRUnfiltered

Stephen Ruderman RT @NBCNews: BREAKING: Sen. Klobuchar to drop out of presidential race; will endorse Joe Biden, campaign official says. https://t.co/djodaO… 15 seconds ago

RoseDC11

✝️🇺🇸Rose ⭐️⭐️⭐️ #IStandWGenFlynn🇺🇸✝️ RT @SassySouthern10: AAAAAAANNNNNNNND the Amy's have it 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Another one bites the dust and throws support behind NoGoJoe as panicked DEMS… 15 seconds ago

hypervocal

hypervocal Amy Klobuchar Drops Out of Presidential Race and Plans to Endorse Biden https://t.co/CLbDIaGQgZ https://t.co/Ki2SUt7w6p 16 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sen. Klobuchar Drops Out Of Democratic Presidential Race, Endorses Biden [Video]Sen. Klobuchar Drops Out Of Democratic Presidential Race, Endorses Biden

Natalie Brand reports on latest campaign developments one day before Super Tuesday (3-2-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:25Published

Democratic Presidential Candidate Amy Klobuchar Drops Out [Video]Democratic Presidential Candidate Amy Klobuchar Drops Out

Amy Klobuchar ended her campaign hours before an event in Denver.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.