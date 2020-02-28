Former Democratic Presidential Candidates Buttigieg, Klobuchar To Endorse Biden At Dallas Rally Monday Night 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:38s - Published Former Democratic Presidential Candidates Buttigieg, Klobuchar To Endorse Biden At Dallas Rally Monday Night Former Vice President Joe Biden is bringing some fresh support to his campaign rally at 7:30 p.m. At Gilley’s Dallas Monday.

