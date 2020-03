Dr. Seuss Day Celebration At Temple University's Ambler Campus 3 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:14s - Published Vittoria Woodill reports. Vittoria Woodill reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Dr. Seuss Day Celebration At Temple University's Ambler Campus IT WOULD HAVE BEEN DOCTORSEUSS'S 116TH BIRTHDAY.IT IS ALSO READ ACROSS AMERICADAY.NOT TO BE OUT DONE OUR OWNVITTORIA WOODILL WENT TOTEMPLE UNIVERSITY'S AMBLERCAMPUS TO CHECK OUT THEIRDOCTOR SEUSS CELEBRATION.SHE FOUND CHILDREN IN THEPLACE SO WHIMSICAL IT COULDHAVE BEEN FROM THE PAGES OFHIS BOOK.REPORTER: UNDER SUNNY SKIESAND CANOPY OF GREENLEAF LEAVEYTREES.WE HAVE PAPAYA, DRAGONFRUIT, THIS TREE HAS ANYONEEAT MANGO.REPORTER: STUDENTS FROM THERAINBOW ACADEMY IN BUCKSCOUNTY IT WAYS TIME TO READ.WHERE LORAX ONCE STOOD ASLONG AS IT COULD.REPORTER: THANKS TO TEMPLEUNIVERSITY/AMBLER THEIRGREENHOUSE WAS PERFECT PLACETO ROOT IN THEIR SEATS FORREAD ACROSS AMERICA DAY ANDBOY DID THEY THINK IT WASNEAT.DOES THE GREENHOUSE FEEL JUSTAS MAGICAL AS THE PAGES OF THEBOOK.YES.REPORTER: WHAT?I DIDN'T HEAR YOU WHAT DID YOUSAY.REPORTER: OH, MY GOD.THE PLANTS, GREENHOUSEMANAGER IS GROWING HERE THEYARE FLOWERS AND THEY JUST LOOKLIKE DOCTOR SEUSS PLANTS.THE LORAX WAS NATURAL, IT ISGIVING THE SAME MESSAGE WE AREAND WE NEED TO COME INTO IT.I LIKE IT BECAUSE IT ISSILLY AND IT RIMES AND ALL OFTHE SILLY RIMES IT HELPS YOULEARN MORE.REPORTER: BUT THESE KIDWEREN'T ONLY ONES LENDINGTHEIR EAR.THE SECRETS I TELL YOU ISFROM YOUR EARS ALONE REPORTREPORT THROUGH THIS LITTLECAMERA OTHER CLASSROOMS NEARAND FAR GOT TO HEAR BECAUSETODAY IS A DAY FOR ALL TOREAD.AND WHAT DO YOU DO WITHTHIS LEFT OVER GOO.TO LEARN, TO DREAM, AND TOPLAN A PLANT A SEED.IT REMINDED ME HOW MUCH WENEED TO CARE ABOUT PLANTS ANDNATURE.REPORTER: WHY DO YOU SAYTHAT.BECAUSE THEY HELP US AND IFWE DIDN'T HAVE PLANTS WEWOULDN'T HAVE FOOD AND THINGSWOULDN'T LOOK THAT PRETTY OUTTHERE.REPORTER: DID YOU LEARN ALLTHAT FROM A BOOK OR WAS THATJUST FROM YOUR BRAIN?WOW, THAT THAT IS INSANE.VITTORIA WOODILL FOR CBS-3"EYEWITNESS NEWS".





