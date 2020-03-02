Global  

Apple Will Pay Up To $500M In Lawsuit Over Slowing Older Phones

Apple Will Pay Up To $500M In Lawsuit Over Slowing Older Phones

Apple Will Pay Up To $500M In Lawsuit Over Slowing Older Phones

Apple will pay up to half a billion dollars to settle a class-action lawsuit, reports Business Insider.

The lawsuit accuses Apple of slowing down older iPhone models to compel users to buy new ones.

The proposed settlement agreement requires Apple to pay the owners of certain iPhone models.

Owners will get $25 per affected device from Apple, which will amount to millions for them.

The company admitted in December 2017 that it used software updates to slow down older iPhones.
Apple Will Pay Up To $500M In Lawsuit Over Slowing Older Phones

