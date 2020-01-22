SCOTUS Will Rule on Affordable Care Act Next Term
SCOTUS Will Rule on
Affordable Care Act Next Term The Supreme Court's
next term begins in October.
This means the court
will not render a decision on
the Affordable Care Act, also known
as Obamacare, until after the 2020 election.
Until a decision is rendered,
the act will continue uninterrupted.
The announcement from the
court came as a surprise
to some analysts.
The Supreme Court turned down
a request earlier this year that would
have put the case on the court's current term.
At issue is whether or
not the act is constitutional.
After the Republican-led Congress
voted to reduce the tax penalty for
having no health insurance to $0, predominantly Republican states,
including Texas, sued to bring an end to the law.
Their argument was that without
a tax penalty, the act was
no longer legal.