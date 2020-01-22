Global  

SCOTUS Will Rule on Affordable Care Act Next Term

SCOTUS Will Rule on Affordable Care Act Next Term

SCOTUS Will Rule on Affordable Care Act Next Term

SCOTUS Will Rule on Affordable Care Act Next Term The Supreme Court's next term begins in October.

This means the court will not render a decision on the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, until after the 2020 election.

Until a decision is rendered, the act will continue uninterrupted.

The announcement from the court came as a surprise to some analysts.

The Supreme Court turned down a request earlier this year that would have put the case on the court's current term.

At issue is whether or not the act is constitutional.

After the Republican-led Congress voted to reduce the tax penalty for having no health insurance to $0, predominantly Republican states, including Texas, sued to bring an end to the law.

Their argument was that without a tax penalty, the act was no longer legal.
