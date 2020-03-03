Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dr. Seuss Brunch

Dr. Seuss Brunch

Video Credit: KQTV - Published < > Embed
Dr. Seuss Brunch

Dr. Seuss Brunch

Bobbie Cronk joins us to tell us about a celebration in honor of Dr. Seuss and how our young ones can participate.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Dr. Seuss Brunch

C1 welcome back, it's read across america today.

A day that encourages children to read books.

It's also dr. seuss' birthday.

You can celebrate the master of rhymes on saturday.

Bobby crunk is here from the united way.

This is a wonderful event.

Tell us about it.

>> thank you.

It's a lot of fun.

We know kids are learning from birth and learning all the time.

The best way is through play.

So the dr. seuss birthday brunch is a day to invite families with young children to learn and play and we all love dr. seuss.

It's a neat way to celebrate dr. seuss and the rhymes and learn about facilitating early development through play.

>> if we bring our little ones to the brunch, it's a two-hour brunch.

>> right.

It's from 10:00 to noon at the rec center.

Thank you to the city for hosting us.

It's a drop in, drop out.

Come any time.

Brunch will be served throughout the morning.

Kiwanis and easter seals are sponsoring the brunch.

And st.

Joseph parents and teachers and head start will be there helping us play and learn together.

Every child gets to pick out their favorite dr. seuss book to add to their home libraries through the missouri library association.

So really it's the entire community coming out to celebrate dr. seuss and provide a really fun experience for families to learn.

>> that's so great.

>> they can get out on saturday.

We're going to put that information on the screen one more time.

It's from 10:00 did you say.

>> 10:00 to noon at the rec center.

It's free.

I mean can it get any better than that?

And you get a free book.

Free book.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

JudyBooneRealty

Judy Boone Realty, INC. Happy Dr. Seuss Day!! One of Judy Boone Realty's agents, Christy Allen, read to students at #OceanaireElementary th… https://t.co/5db3Xw0BkE 5 hours ago

feedingmyfamily

ELC RT @wearegoodatthis: Green Eggs & Ham for Dr. Seuss Day! 🤣 To learn how to make it, check out https://t.co/p3XgAHsSxM #egg #eggs #ham #drs… 7 hours ago

wearegoodatthis

wearegoodatthis Green Eggs & Ham for Dr. Seuss Day! 🤣 To learn how to make it, check out https://t.co/p3XgAHsSxM #egg #eggs #ham… https://t.co/et82h8om9Q 7 hours ago

OKCFOX

KOKH FOX 25 Join the Children's Hospital Monday for Green Eggs and Ham brunch! https://t.co/R3w4B0QaYJ 11 hours ago

lrjcsmmt

Melody Danielle Rice My favorite brunch spot had a Dr. Seuss-themed brunch and made eggs Florentine with prosciutto (Green Eggs & Ham).… https://t.co/L2FNtktYoT 1 day ago

haidee_eugenio

Haidee Eugenio Gilbert RT @GuamPDN: There will be activities followed by a Dr. Seuss parade outside the library and a delicious brunch of green eggs and ham. http… 1 week ago

GuamPDN

Guam PDN There will be activities followed by a Dr. Seuss parade outside the library and a delicious brunch of green eggs an… https://t.co/xbS2SYKCqg 1 week ago

KBerkeyAbbott

Kristin Berkey-Abbott And now, there is pizza baking in the oven--an untraditional brunch item! Ah, the places you'll go, my bowl of brea… https://t.co/oDcDLBvMWM 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.