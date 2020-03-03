Dr. Seuss Brunch

C1 welcome back, it's read across america today.

A day that encourages children to read books.

It's also dr. seuss' birthday.

You can celebrate the master of rhymes on saturday.

Bobby crunk is here from the united way.

This is a wonderful event.

Tell us about it.

>> thank you.

It's a lot of fun.

We know kids are learning from birth and learning all the time.

The best way is through play.

So the dr. seuss birthday brunch is a day to invite families with young children to learn and play and we all love dr. seuss.

It's a neat way to celebrate dr. seuss and the rhymes and learn about facilitating early development through play.

>> if we bring our little ones to the brunch, it's a two-hour brunch.

>> right.

It's from 10:00 to noon at the rec center.

Thank you to the city for hosting us.

It's a drop in, drop out.

Come any time.

Brunch will be served throughout the morning.

Kiwanis and easter seals are sponsoring the brunch.

And st.

Joseph parents and teachers and head start will be there helping us play and learn together.

Every child gets to pick out their favorite dr. seuss book to add to their home libraries through the missouri library association.

So really it's the entire community coming out to celebrate dr. seuss and provide a really fun experience for families to learn.

>> that's so great.

>> they can get out on saturday.

We're going to put that information on the screen one more time.

It's from 10:00 did you say.

>> 10:00 to noon at the rec center.

It's free.

I mean can it get any better than that?

And you get a free book.

Free book.