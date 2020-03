"Return home immediately" Canisius College implores students studying abroad amid Coronavirus fears

GOOD EVENING.CHANGES ARECOMING AFTER NEWYORK'S FIRSTCONFIRMED CASE OFTHE CORONAVIRUS.A HEALTH CAREWORKER WHO JUSTCAME BACK FROMIRAN HAS TESTEDPOSITIVE.AND THIS IS NOTEXPECTED TO BE THELAST CASE.NEW YORK IS TAKING ALEAD ROLE IN TESTINGFOR THE VIRUS.OVER THE WEEKEND...GOVERNOR CUOMOSAID THE STATE HASRESEARCH FACILITIESREADY TO RUN TESTS.AND TODAY HE SAIDMORE CHANGES WILLBE PUT IN PLACE TOTRY AND KEEP PEOPLEFROM GETTING SICK..WE'RE GOING TO BEINSTITUTING A NEWCLEANING PROTOCOLSIN OUR SCHOOLS, ONPUBLICTRANSPORTATION, ETCETERA, UH, WHERETHEY WILL USE ADISINFECTANT.

MANYWILL USE A BLEACH,WHICH IS A GOODPROTOCOL IN THE FLUSEASON ANYWAY.THE NEW YORKERWITH THECORONAVIRUS ISRECOVERING AT HOME-- AND IS EXPECTED TOBE O-K.ONE OF THEQUESTIONS A LOT OFPEOPLE HAVE ABOUTTHE CORONAVIRUS ISWHETHER IT IS SAFETO TRAVEL.JEFF RUSACKCONTINUES OUR TEAMCOVERAGE TONIGHT.THE CORONVIRUSREMAINS ON THEMOVE..AND TRAVELERS,ESPECIALLY ONESHEADING TO PLACESWITH CONFIRMEDCOVID-19 CASES,SHOULD BE MINDFULOF THE VIRUS.CANISUS COLLEGETAKING ACTION ONMONDAY NIGHT.THE COLLEGE ISURGING ANYSTUDENTS STUDYINGABROAD TO RETURNTO WESTERN NEWYORK IMMEDIATELY..THE SCHOOL IS ALSOCANCELING ANYCOLLEGE TRIPS THISSPRING AND SUMMERTO ANY COUNTRIESWHERE THE VIRUS ISSPREADING.DOCTOR JOHNSELLICK STUDY'SINFECTIOUS DISEASESAT THE UNIVERSITY ATBUFFALO.HE SAYS IT'S TOUGHTO TELL IF TRAVELERSSHOULD KEEP THEIRPLANS.THIS IS EVOLVING SORAPIDLY RIGHT NOW,WHAT I CAN TELL YOURIGHT NOW, MAYBEDIFFERENT BY THETIME YOU GO TO BEDRIGHT NOW OR BY THETIME YOU WAKE UPTOMORROW MORNING.IT'S A MOVING TARGET.HE SAYS IF YOU AREON THE MOVE..FOLLOW THE BASICS.THE MOST IMPORTANTTHING IS HANDHYGIENE MAKING SUREYOU AVOID PEOPLEWHO ARE OBVIOUSLYILL.

MASKS ARE OFPRETTY MUCH NOVALUE.HE ALSO SAYS, RIGHTNOW, THERE'S NOMEDICINE THAT CANPREVENT YOU FROMCONTRACTING THEVIRUS.EVEN IF YOU'RE NOTFLYING... IT'S A GOODPRACTICE TO CLEANANY SURFACES YOUUSE A LOT.GOVERNOR CUOMOALSO ANNOUNCINGTONIGHT THAT HE'S"REQUIRING NEWYORK HEALTHINSURERS TO WAIVECOST SHARINGASSOCIATED WITHTESTING FORCORONAVIRUS,INCLUDINGEMERGENCY ROOM,URGENT CARE, ANDOFFICE VISITS.