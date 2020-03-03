Missouri absentee voters cannot change ballots 57 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:53s - Published Missouri absentee voters cannot change ballots Hile Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar have dropped out of the democratic presidential race, those in Missouri who might have voted absentee for a candidate no longer in a race cannot change their ballot. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Susan Kimpton Missouri absentee voters cannot change ballots https://t.co/jagCu1FIjv 1 hour ago Ariel Rothfield KSHB RT @41actionnews: Missouri absentee voters cannot change ballots Story by @arothfield https://t.co/aOQRpGoBB3 2 hours ago 41 Action News Missouri absentee voters cannot change ballots Story by @arothfield https://t.co/aOQRpGoBB3 2 hours ago