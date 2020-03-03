Global  

Missouri absentee voters cannot change ballots

Hile Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar have dropped out of the democratic presidential race, those in Missouri who might have voted absentee for a candidate no longer in a race cannot change their ballot.
