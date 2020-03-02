'I felt sorry' for Buttigieg, Klobuchar: Bloomberg

Global  

Billionaire former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who makes his first appearance on primary ballots in Super Tuesday states, said on Monday that he talked to his former rivals Senator Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg who recently dropped out of the 2020 race and wished them well.
