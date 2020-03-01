Global  

Biden wins support of outgoing Democrat rivals

Biden wins support of outgoing Democrat rivals

Former candidates Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg have thrown their backing behind former vice president Joe Biden in the Democratic presidential race.

Klobuchar withdrew from the race a day out from Super Tuesday, when 14 states will vote on nominees.
Bernie Sanders pushes back against Democratic establishment as three former opponents rally to support Joe Biden

Sen. Bernie Sanders railed against the political establishment as his more moderate Democratic rivals...
USATODAY.com - Published

Biden hopes South Carolina win boosts him on Super Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Joe Biden scored a thundering victory in South Carolina’s Democratic...
Seattle Times - Published


Biden wins backing of ex-rivals Buttigieg, Klobuchar [Video]Biden wins backing of ex-rivals Buttigieg, Klobuchar

Joe Biden was poised to win the support of two former Democratic presidential rivals on Monday, Senator Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, strengthening his stance as a moderate..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:45Published

Amy Klobuchar Drops out of 2020 Presidential Race [Video]Amy Klobuchar Drops out of 2020 Presidential Race

Amy Klobuchar Drops out of 2020 Presidential Race On March 2, campaign officials announced Amy Klobuchar’s decision to suspend her presidential bid. The news comes on the eve of Super Tuesday and..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:05Published

