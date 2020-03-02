Global  

Sydney supermarkets sell out of pasta and toilet paper amid coronavirus panic

Footage shows empty shelves in Sydney supermarkets after coronavirus fears prompt shoppers to stock up on food and essential supplies.
Ammy Kwong, who provided the footage to Reuters, commented that shopkeepers have complained of being "super busy - people are buying a lot." Kwong also said that toilet paper was selling out two minutes after being replenished.




