Sydney supermarkets sell out of pasta and toilet paper amid coronavirus panic 2 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:43s - Published Sydney supermarkets sell out of pasta and toilet paper amid coronavirus panic Footage shows empty shelves in Sydney supermarkets after coronavirus fears prompt shoppers to stock up on food and essential supplies.

Sydney supermarkets sell out of pasta and toilet paper amid coronavirus panic Ammy Kwong, who provided the footage to Reuters, commented that shopkeepers have complained of being "super busy - people are buying a lot." Kwong also said that toilet paper was selling out two minutes after being replenished.







