PM continues to shake hands amid coronavirus crisis

PM continues to shake hands amid coronavirus crisis

PM continues to shake hands amid coronavirus crisis

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says it is "highly likely" the UK will see a growing number of coronavirus cases however has "absolutely no doubt" the country is equipped to handle the crisis.

He adds he has not not stopped shaking hands with people, recently greeting coronavirus patients on a visit to a hospital.

Mr Johnson revealed the government's measures to tackling the outbreak in a press conference alongside Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance.

Report by Alibhaiz.

