Post Malone Shows Off His Insane Jewelry Collection Part 2

- What's going on GQ, this is Post Malone,and this is on the Rocks.[trap hiphop music]As you guys can see, my collectionhas grown by quite a bit,since the last time we've done this.I look like a hobo, so theyneed like a reason to talkto me, so I just put myphone and I'll be like,hey, could you help me out with something?You know, it feels good togrow up and wear cuff links,and watches, and fun stuff like that.So, I kinda you know, spend too much moneyon watches I guess, yeah.I feel like watches are agreat investment, you know,especially, you know, thefactory diamonds, and you know,the super rare collectorspieces that's, you know, stuff,that stuff I'm always lookingfor and always, you know,down to buy, and you know,keep, or you know, saving, flip,or give to my kid youknow, pretty close to that.[music]We'll start with thisnice rainbow Daytona.I think it's pretty much, andI think it's really unique,and really cool, andit's one of my favorites.It's classy when it itstill jumps right out,and grabbed him, says hey, look at me.I love this Army Green Aquanaut.This is one of my favoritestoo, and a good friend of mine,Mark, helped me land it withprotech, and it's really,really special to me, soI'm, I'm lucky, and blessedto be able to have this one.Will stay in the protech world.This is my Nautilus factory,but Getty band,and bazel combo with pavé to fill it in.This is one of my favorites,whenever I feel like,shinning, whenever Ifell like stepping out,and making some trouble, thisis this is what I'll rock,and I'll wear it with anice, with these nice,nice rings here.This is a nice stone, thatmy friend, Isaac, made for meon my opposite ring finger here.So I kind of got this to marry myself,because no one will everlove me like I love myself.This one's by Richie Rich,and it's just a really cool,but get invisible set ring, and I like it,as a pinky ring, becauseit's really fat and awesome.I'm not a big green guy.

I don't think.I usually just do a watch.Just a watch to match theoutfit, and then whenever I feel,like really stepping out, I'llwear, you know a nice ring,or two.This one's called, Ihave on, this is a RM 12,and this is one of myfavorites, and it's so light,and it's so, it weighs,like I don't remember the stats exactly,they told me it was the lightesttourbilion on in existence,which makes me feel like aspaceman, which is pretty,pretty cool, I think.This is a Bubba Watson here.This one I really like, Iwore this at the GQ party,the other day, and I thinkit looks nice with like,a super dressed up suit,a little sporty lookwith the watch, and Ithink the white stands out.I like the subtlety of it,because it's like if you lookat it, and you're not awatch guy, you'll be like,okay, I don't know what thatis.

It's got a rubber band,and everything, but this isone of my favorite watches too.This one is the RichardMel score, Asia edition.This is my most expensivewatch, a million dollars.I feel weird saying that.It's cool, because now I haveto talk about in my songs.So that's why I do it,that's part of it too.I think the scroll isso cool, it's badass,and this is just a nicetaste whole piece of jewelry,but it still has that edgeto it.

I love this one.That's my favorite.- [Interviewer] Wheredo you buy your jewelry?- Angel City jewelers, here in LA.He's the best, and he's thesweetest guy in the world,and he takes really good care of me,and that's really important for meto build the relationship, andhe's just an incredible guy,and he's always been there for me, so.This was a gift for mybirthday, from 21 savageafter we went on tour together,and he gave me this watch,and it's a really sentimental piece,and I'm going to keep it forever.This is one of my favoritesalso because of the story,and he's such a sweet guy, andso grateful to have friendsthat give me goodies, and I really nice.I know he doesn't, youknow, rock a whole lotof jewelry anymore, but wehad to get each other watches,so I got him a nice ice Rolexfor his birthday in Atlanta.So there's a lot of fun Itfeels good to give back.Skeleton Huge blows.

I love Hugh blows,it got a little cut beat upin it, but I love this watch,and I love the tacticalness of Hugh blows.They're great for everyday, you know, use,I live in Salt Lake City,so I like to rock my tacticalgear, and these are great,great watches for them.My manager Dre, got a factory Royal Oak,and I got this, beautifulFerrari Hublot' and it's cool,because the sides areall Sapphire and such.I just think it's really nice and refined,and I think it's avery, very pretty watch.This is my favorite watch by, by far.It's big.

It's bossy, andit's a real, real peace.Whenever I step out withthe Pentacon, and the rings,I gotta, you know, title home.These are all from Angel City jewelers.I love just rocking the chainby themselves, I have this,there's is nice, all big get-type deal,which is cool as hell.TMZ said, it was 250,000.I just let them tell me how much it is.He made this for me as well.These are my two favorite chains,so this is my cowboys star,and my little Dimitri head,which is, you know, thePost the little guy,and then God's team,America's football team,best team in the world.I love rocking these withyou know the ice and just--them up,Big white gold guy.

I love rose gold.I don't have a lot of yellow gold.My hot boys chains that thedefense of the Dallas Cowboys,gave to me, and inauguratedme in which I'm super honored,and very blessed to be partof, and this is yellow gold,it's hot as hell, justsacking quarterbacks,and just getting it done, so we love that.This is a Sremm life medallionpendant, that Sway gave itto me after tour, so thisis super special to me.This is a new one aswell.

I love my friends.Now I gotta get him a chain.These are my electric fieldchains that my managers gotfor me, I love these.These are great little pieces,you can just mix and match.It's the studio that I workat, and it's, you know,a conglomerate of mindsthat are just genius.This is a Chanel candynecklace.

It's not real candy,but I think this is oneof my favorite chains too.I think it's super cute.It's very unique.Jesse from the neighborhood had it.I saw him in a picture withit, and I stole his swag.Richard milk cuff links.This is cool, this is cool to me.I saw a bunch of pictures of them online,and I always wanted them,but I could never find them,but I found these and I'mlike it's really good.[Interviewer] What earingdo you have on right now?- Oh, this is I think thisis Roberto coin.

I got thesein Vegas.There was another one.

I lost it.The begats are cool, so I liketo keep my nice little themegoing on, so get some to watch,and then the ear, and on the chain,and the rings as well also.For your first piece of jewelry,make sure you really thinkabout it.

Make sure youreally, know what you want.A lot of this stuff is a lotof money, and it's somethingthat you're going to wantaround for a long time.Take care of it, keep it nice and clean.So that was it, guys.Thank you for checking out my collection.Um, you know, I'll see youguys around in the next coupleof years, and I gotta go do a photoshot.So thank you guys very, very much.- [Interviewer] Thank you sir.- [Post] Oh, yeah.