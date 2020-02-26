Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > NASA Accepting Applications For Astronauts

NASA Accepting Applications For Astronauts

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
NASA Accepting Applications For Astronauts

NASA Accepting Applications For Astronauts

This job opportunity is out of this world — literally.

For the first time in over four years, NASA is accepting applications for its next crop of astronauts, the agency announced Monday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

NASA Now Accepting Applications for Astronauts

NASA Now Accepting Applications for AstronautsNASA's new class of astronauts—the first to graduate since the agency announced its Artemis...
geek.com - Published Also reported by •engadgetcbs4.comIndependent



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: NASA is now accepting applications for aspiring astronauts [Video]Watch: NASA is now accepting applications for aspiring astronauts

Ever wanted to go to the moon or explore the space? This could be your chance as NASA is now accepting applications for aspiring astronauts. The applications will be accepted until 31st March 2020...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:21Published

NASA is taking applications to be an astronaut; here's how to apply [Video]NASA is taking applications to be an astronaut; here's how to apply

NASA announced it is beginning to accept applications next week for the next generation of Artemis Generation astronauts.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 00:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.