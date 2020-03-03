Global  

Biden Gets Endorsements From Buttigieg, Klobuchar and O’Rourke

Biden Gets Endorsements From Buttigieg, Klobuchar and O’Rourke On the eve of Super Tuesday, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Beto O’Rourke came together to voice their support for Joe Biden.

The three former Democratic candidates made their endorsements at Biden’s evening rally in Dallas, Texas.

Buttigieg, who dropped out of the race on March 1, called Biden the leader that would bring out “what’s best in each of us.” Pete Buttigieg, via AP News Klobuchar, who exited the race on March 2, echoed Buttigieg’s call for unity, describing Biden as the candidate who would “bring decency and dignity” back to the presidency.

Amy Klobuchar, via CBS News O’Rourke, who dropped out of the race in November 2019, also praised Biden, referring to him as the person who would “bring [Americans] together.” Beto O'Rourke, via Global News
