Coronavirus may impact NFL Draft, NCAA tournament in Las Vegas, financial experts say

The coronavirus could have a major impact on upcoming sporting events in Las Vegas, according to financial experts in Southern Nevada.

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Coronavirus may impact NFL Draft, NCAA tournament in Las Vegas, financial experts say EVENTS IN TOWN - FINANCIALEXPERTS IN SOUTHERN NEVADABELIEVE - VIRUS FEARS - COULDDISRUPT ATTENDANCE AT EVENTSSCHEDULED TO TAKE PLACE HERE INLAS VEGAS.N-C-DOUBLE -A- BASKETBALLTOURNAMENTS ARE SCHEDULED TOSTART THIS WEEK.AND THE N-F-L DRAFT IS EXPECTEDTO BRING HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDSOF FOOTBALL FANS TO THE VALLEYTOWARD THE END OF NEXT MONTH."I WOULD HOPE IT STILL HAPPENS.IT'S POSSIBLE THEY MIGHTRESTRICT THE AUDIENCE AND NOTALLOW PUBLIC TO SHOW UP TO IT.IN FACT, THE NCAA ISCONSIDERING THAT VERY SAMETHING THAT THE GAMES WILL STILLTAKE PLACE BUT PERHAPS WITHOUTCROWDS."NEITHER THE N-F-L NOR THEN-C- DOUBLE -A- HAVE DISCUSSEDCONTINGENCY PLANS..THE STATE CURRENTLY HAS THECAPACITY TO TEST -400- PEOPLE.BUT THAT NUMBER IS EXPECTED TOGROW SOON.FROM AIRPLANES TO TRAINS --





