Super Tuesday quickly approaching

SUPER TUEDAY IS THE SUPER BOWLOF PRIMARYELECTION DAYS...VOTERS IN 14 STATES AND ONE USTERRITORYHEAD TO THE POLLS.THE OUTCOME TOMORROW COULDDRAMATICALLY DEFINE THE RACE FORWHOEVERBECOMES THE DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE,TAKING ON PRESIDENT TRUMP THISFALL... THE STATES HOLDING ELECTIONS ONSUPER TUESDAY CUT A LARGE SWATHACCROSSAMERICA...FROM MAINE IN THE EAST... TOCALIFORNIA IN THE WEST...14 STATES, AND AMERICAN SAMOA INTHESOUTH PACIFIC...1344 DELAGATES ARE UP FORGRABS...WHICH MAKES TOMMOROW CRITICALFOR FRONTRUNNERS BERNIE SANDERS,ANDJOE BIDEN...NOW THAT PETE BUTTEGIG, AND AMYKLOBUCHAR HAVE DROPPED OUT OFTHERACE....I THINK THEY WANTED TO EXITBEFORE UH, SIMPLY THEY, THEYLOSTAND FINISHED LOWER IN THE, INTHE, THE FINAL RANKINGS THENTHEY HAVE EARLIER.

BUT THE OTHERPART IS THEY WANT TO BEABLE TO HAVE SOME INFLUENCE ANDNEXT FOR THE REMAININGCANDIDATESAFTER SUPER TUESDAY, IS THEMAGNOLIA STATE...PROFESSOR NATHAN SCHRADER OFMILLSAPSCOLLEGE SAYS THINGS LOOK GOODHERE FORTHE FORMER VICE- PRESIDENT...JOE BIDEN HAS NAME RECOGNITIONHERE.

HE WAS ONTHE TICKET WITH BARAK OBAMATWICE...EVERYBOD Y IN THE STATEOFMISSISSIPPI KNOWS HIM BUT, HEEXPECTS BERNIE SANDERS COULDHAVE ANOTHER ROUGH NIGHT HERE...IN 2016, BERNIE SANDERS WORSTSTATE IN THE COUNTRY, WASMISSISSIPPI IN THE PRIMARIES.

INATWO-WAY RACE, BERNIE SANDERSONLY GOT 16 OR 17 PERCENT OF THEVOTETHAT'S WHY SCHRADER SAYS HE ISPERPLEXEDBY MAYOR LUMUMBA'S ENDORSEMENTOF THEVERMONT SENATOR...BUT HE SAYS CITY COUNCILMANDEKIETHERSTAMPS MAY HAVE MADE A SOUNDPOLITICALCHOICE...I CANNOT FOR THE LIFE OF MEFIGUREOUT TO SAVE MY LIFE WHY THEMAYOR WOULD ENDORSE BERNIESANDERS.

UH, IT MAKES VERYLITTLESENSE, THE ENDORCEMENT ITSELFMAKES VERY LITTLE SENSECONSIDERING THAT BERNIE SANDERSISNOT GONNA WIN IN MISSISSIPPI,ANDHE'S CERTAINLY NOT GONNA WIN INJACKSONBUTT THESE SOTS TOGETHERMISSISSIPPI VOTERS ARE NOTGOING TO EMBRACE A SOCIALISTCANDIDATE.

I DON'TCARE WHO THAT CANDIDATE IS.

SO ITHINK THAT, SOUNDS LIKECOUNCILMAN STAMPS IS CORRECLYREADING THE TEA LEAVES ON THISONETHE PROFESSOR SAYS MIKEBLOOMBERG COULD BE AN X-FACTOR,THANKS TO THE SIGNIFICANT ADCAMPAIN HE HAS GOING INMISSISSIPPI.BUT HE EXPECTS IN THE FALL THATPRESIDENTTRUMP WILL WIN THESTATE...THOUGH HE ISN'TRULIING ANYTHING OUT, BECAUSEIT'S POLITICS...WHO KNOWS WHAT'S GOING TO HAPPENBETWEEN NOW, AND NOVEMBER...TROY JOHNSON...16 WAPT NEWS AT10... WE'LL CONTINUE OUR C