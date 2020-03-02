Global  

Apple to Pay $500 Million Settlement Over Slowed iPhones After months of negotiations, Apple has tentatively agreed to a $500 million settlement to resolve dozens of class action lawsuits against the company.

If approved on April 3, all current and former owners of products in the iPhone 6 and 7 lineup will be eligible to receive $25.

The payout per iPhone owner could fluctuate in either direction, depending on how many people file claims. Named class members will receive $1,500 or $3,500, and attorneys will receive around $90 million.

The lawsuits, filed between 2017 and 2018 and later consolidated into one complaint, alleged that Apple purposefully throttled older iPhones.

Referred to as “Batterygate,” Apple later admitted to using iOS to artificially limit processor speeds on older iPhone batteries.

The feature was intended to reduce stress on the battery and prevent accidental shutdowns.

However, Apple failed to disclose the feature’s existence to customers, causing many people to purchase new iPhones, as they thought their older ones were simply slowing down from age.
