Anti-fascist rally in London directed at Italian deputy PM features dancing clowns amid police intervention

Anti-fascist rally in London directed at Italian deputy PM features dancing clowns amid police intervention

Anti-fascist rally in London directed at Italian deputy PM features dancing clowns amid police intervention

Anti-fascist protesters marched in central London on Tuesday evening (March 3) against Italian Deputy PM Matteo Salvini, who was due to speak at an event in London but pulled out at the last minute due to coronavirus fears.

Regardless, marchers turned out to protest.

The demonstrators gathered in Piccadilly Circus before marching to Victoria Station, disrupting traffic at busy junctions along the way.

Protesters dressed as clowns attempted to disrupt police officers' work, with one shaking her rear at an officer at one point.

A speaker at the demo said Salvini is "the one person who should drown" and marchers later called for him to be hung or shoot himself "like Adolf Hitler".
