Will travel insurance cover a cancelation due to coronavirus fears? We asked a local travel company

Will travel insurance cover a cancelation due to coronavirus fears? We asked a local travel company

0
shares
 

Many people will be traveling soon for spring break.

But some are worried how that could play out during continued corona virus concerns.

News 10 talked to terre haute travel firm "a-a-v travel" today.

The company says many travelers are waiting to see what happens with the virus.

Regular travel insurance generally won't cover a trip cancellation due to worry.

A-a-v travel says you can purchase "cancel for any reason" insurance coverage.

This coverage may help if you decide to cancel due to concern about the coronavirus.

Potential travel advisories in place at your destination may impact cancellation penalties.

A-a-v travel says reimbursement for a trip because of coronavirus impacting a region is up to the insurance provider.

"generally, they don't cover epidemics and pandemics, so they might have a loophole.

It really depends on their generosity, how they handle these cases and how they want to treat their clients."

A-a-v travels say they have not had any clients cancel their trips at




