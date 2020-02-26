Global  

"I Am Not Okay with This" Stars Sofia Bryant & Richard Ellis On The New Netflix Series

Based on the Charles Forsman graphic novel, the new Netflix series, "I Am Not Okay With This," is an irreverent origin story that follows a teenage girl who's navigating the trials and tribulations of high school, all while dealing with the complexities of her family, her budding sexuality and mysterious superpowers just beginning to awaken deep within her.

Stars Sofia Bryant and Richard Ellis visited BUILD.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

Sophia Lillis & Wyatt Oleff Both Wear Cool Suits For 'I Am Not Okay With This' Premiere

Sophia Lillis leans into Wyatt Oleff on the red carpet at the premiere of their new Netflix series, I...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Just Jared Jr



Recent related videos from verified sources

Sofia Bryant & Richard Ellis On The Moment They Were Cast In 'I Am Not Okay with This” [Video]Sofia Bryant & Richard Ellis On The Moment They Were Cast In "I Am Not Okay with This”

BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 03:36Published

'It’s “So Crazy” Whenever The Cast Of Netflix's ''I Am Not Okay with This” Gets Together' [Video]"It’s “So Crazy” Whenever The Cast Of Netflix's ""I Am Not Okay with This” Gets Together"

From badgering each other on-set to watching the finished episodes together, it’s never a dull time when the cast of the Netflix series, "I Am Not Okay with This,” are in one place. Stars Sofia..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 03:16Published

