"I Am Not Okay with This" Stars Sofia Bryant & Richard Ellis On The New Netflix Series

Based on the Charles Forsman graphic novel, the new Netflix series, "I Am Not Okay With This," is an irreverent origin story that follows a teenage girl who's navigating the trials and tribulations of high school, all while dealing with the complexities of her family, her budding sexuality and mysterious superpowers just beginning to awaken deep within her.

Stars Sofia Bryant and Richard Ellis visited BUILD.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview