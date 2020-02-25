Denver City Council's Candi CdeBaca Sends Controversial Tweet 49 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:54s - Published Denver City Council's Candi CdeBaca Sends Controversial Tweet Denver City Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca retweeted and replied to a tweet that read, “For the record, if I do get the coronavirus I’m attending every MAGA rally I can.”

Recent related news from verified sources Denver Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca tweets “sarcastic” endorsement of spreading coronavirus at GOP rallies Denver City Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca is facing push back from a Friday tweet that seemingly...

