Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Super Tuesday political panel: What do the results mean for Wisconsin voters?

Super Tuesday political panel: What do the results mean for Wisconsin voters?

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 04:30s - Published < > Embed
Super Tuesday political panel: What do the results mean for Wisconsin voters?

Super Tuesday political panel: What do the results mean for Wisconsin voters?

Are Democrats headed to a contested convention in Milwaukee?

The answer could come tonight as voters across the country make big decision on Super Tuesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Super Tuesday political panel: What do the results mean for Wisconsin voters?

TO DECISION 2020 NOW.

A THIRDOF DELEGATES ON THE LINE ASVOTERS HEAD TO THE POLLS FORSUPER TUESDAY.

VOTERS AREHEADING TO THE POLLS IN 14STATES FROM MAINE TOCALIFORNIA AND AMERICAN SAMOA.IN THE LAST DAY OR SO-- BOTHAMY KLOBUCHAR AND PETEBUTTIGIEG BOTH ENDED THEIRCAMPAIGNS-- AND ENDORSED JOEBIDEN.a lot on the line tonight in14 states what will it meanfor wisconsin voyers when thepresidential primaryrollsaropunf April 7th.we arejoined by milwaukee democratalderman cavalier johnson andwaueksha county GOP GRASS ROOTACTIvist robin moore.AldermanJohnson, Mike Bloomberg todaysaid "You don't have to winstates, you have to windelegates." He suggested thatno one will get a majority ofdelegates and "then you go toa convention, and we'll seewhat happens.

Do you agree?Robin the most recentMarquette Law School Poll showSanders, Biden and Bloombergall within the margin of errorin a head to head battle withPresident Trump in Wisconsin -AldermanJohnson:Bernie Sanders He says, "Weare putting together a multi-generational, multi-racialmovement of people who arestanding up for justice, andto beat Donald Trump, we aregoing to need to have thelargest voter turnout in thehistory of this country."WillDemocrats united behind eithercandidate?RobinFour years agao WisconsinRepublicans where in the samelane - Donald Trump was nottheir first choice in theprimary and his vote total wasless than Mitt Romney - whywill it be anydifferrnt histime around?AND THERE IS




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

To the Point Super Tuesday Special- Part I [Video]To the Point Super Tuesday Special- Part I

Posted: 1:13 PM, Mar 03, 2020 Updated: 8:19 PM, Mar 03, 2020 items.[0].image.alt Tonight at 7 p.m. on NewsChannel 5, watch a "To the Point" Super Tuesday special. Anchor Michael Williams joined by Mary..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 12:39Published

To the Point Super Tuesday Special- Part II [Video]To the Point Super Tuesday Special- Part II

Posted: 1:13 PM, Mar 03, 2020 Updated: 8:19 PM, Mar 03, 2020 items.[0].image.alt Tonight at 7 p.m. on NewsChannel 5, watch a "To the Point" Super Tuesday special. Anchor Michael Williams joined by Mary..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 06:51Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.