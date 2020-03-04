Super Tuesday political panel: What do the results mean for Wisconsin voters?

TO DECISION 2020 NOW.

A THIRDOF DELEGATES ON THE LINE ASVOTERS HEAD TO THE POLLS FORSUPER TUESDAY.

VOTERS AREHEADING TO THE POLLS IN 14STATES FROM MAINE TOCALIFORNIA AND AMERICAN SAMOA.IN THE LAST DAY OR SO-- BOTHAMY KLOBUCHAR AND PETEBUTTIGIEG BOTH ENDED THEIRCAMPAIGNS-- AND ENDORSED JOEBIDEN.a lot on the line tonight in14 states what will it meanfor wisconsin voyers when thepresidential primaryrollsaropunf April 7th.we arejoined by milwaukee democratalderman cavalier johnson andwaueksha county GOP GRASS ROOTACTIvist robin moore.AldermanJohnson, Mike Bloomberg todaysaid "You don't have to winstates, you have to windelegates." He suggested thatno one will get a majority ofdelegates and "then you go toa convention, and we'll seewhat happens.

Do you agree?Robin the most recentMarquette Law School Poll showSanders, Biden and Bloombergall within the margin of errorin a head to head battle withPresident Trump in Wisconsin -AldermanJohnson:Bernie Sanders He says, "Weare putting together a multi-generational, multi-racialmovement of people who arestanding up for justice, andto beat Donald Trump, we aregoing to need to have thelargest voter turnout in thehistory of this country."WillDemocrats united behind eithercandidate?RobinFour years agao WisconsinRepublicans where in the samelane - Donald Trump was nottheir first choice in theprimary and his vote total wasless than Mitt Romney - whywill it be anydifferrnt histime around?AND THERE IS