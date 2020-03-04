WAAY 31 at Bradley Byrne, Jeff Sessions, Tommy Tuberville watch parties

Those in the article about the tennessee tornadoes.

Polls close in less than an hour in alabama!

And tonoght - we have a team of reporters across the state to keep you informed as the results roll in!

We start our team coverage with waay 31's breken terry.

She's at jeff sessions' camp tonight.

The former u-s attorney general is fighting for his old job - even though the president hasn't endorsed him!

Breken - what does his campaign staff have to say about that?

Yeah guys i spoke with some people in sessions camp earlier and they said they are checking their phones every few minutes waiting and hoping to get the backing of president trump.

Sessions was the first republican senator to come out and support trump back in 2016 and that's something he reminds people of in his campaign ads, but the president did give him the boot after serving on his cabinet as attorney general for a little over a year .

For people on the fence between sessions, tuberville, and byrne a tweet from the president may or may not secure votes.

Sessions camp seemed confident that the president will back sessions either sometime tonight or if this comes down to a run off.

Live in mobile bt waay31.

Now, we'll go to another candidate who is hoping to win the senate seat by being different from all the other candidates.

Waay 31's sydney martin is live right outside of auburn..

Where tommy tuberville's campaign team is set up.

Sydney?

Now, none of tuberville's supporters are showed up just yet..as the doors don't open until 7 but we will keep you updated when he arrives and the results start to roll in.

There are not many recent polls available to shed light on the race... but two from the past month have sessions and tuberville side- by- side ... with byrne a few points behind.

Here's a poll from february 10th through 12th by "club for growth".

It showed sessions leading with 34% of the vote.

Tuberville was several points behind at 29%.

Byrne was polling as a distant third at 17%.

A week later -- a new poll showed tuberville as the front runner -- rising as sessions fell five points.

Byrne was still polling at 17%.

Byrne said a lot has changed since then -- and he's confident he has closed the gap.

Waay31's megan reyna joins us live from downtown mobile where bradley byrne's watch party is about to begin.

Megan what can we expect tonight?

Right now i'm at wintzell's downtown-- polls are open for one more hour -- then we'll expect this place to start filling up.

Byrne -- a native of mobile has been running a campaign promising he will uphold traditional republican values.

Like advocating for a smaller government - and one that fights for a strong military.

Like his fellow candidates -- he's also a strong supporter of the president.

However ... in the most recent poll -- it shows byrne was polling third behind sessions and tuberville.

It's likely this primary will result in a run off and his supporters are hoping he's on that ballot.

We are expecting to hear from byrne once those results come in - regardless of the outcome.

Reporting live in mobile mr waay31 news.

If the early voter polls are any indication -- it's likely that none of these three candidates will emerge as the instant victor for the republican ticket.

In alabama -- candidates need 50-percent plus one vote to win in the primary.

If no one reaches that threshold -- the top two candidates will have a runoff election at the end of the month.