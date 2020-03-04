Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > "Bloomberg Is The Spare Tire Of The Party," Warren Norred's Thoughts On Mike Bloomberg

"Bloomberg Is The Spare Tire Of The Party," Warren Norred's Thoughts On Mike Bloomberg

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:47s - Published < > Embed
'Bloomberg Is The Spare Tire Of The Party,' Warren Norred's Thoughts On Mike Bloomberg

"Bloomberg Is The Spare Tire Of The Party," Warren Norred's Thoughts On Mike Bloomberg

Conservative activist Warren Norred gives his thoughts on former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, and how long he might stay in this race.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Projected Winners: Bernie Sanders Takes Vermont, Joe Biden Claims Virginia [Video]Projected Winners: Bernie Sanders Takes Vermont, Joe Biden Claims Virginia

As for Mike Bloomberg, he'll find out if his Super Tuesday strategy will pan out.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:42Published

Joe Biden Talks Of Impact Mike Bloomberg Is Having On Democratic Primaries [Video]Joe Biden Talks Of Impact Mike Bloomberg Is Having On Democratic Primaries

CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink interviewed Joe Biden and Amy Klobuchar during Biden's campaign rally in Dallas Monday night.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:57Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.