Bloomberg tells Florida crowd he'll send Trump 'back to Mar-a-Lago'

Speaking at a Super Tuesday night rally, Democratic hopeful Michael Bloomberg told a crowd in West Palm Beach, Florida, that he will win the U.S. presidential election in November and send President Donald Trump "back to Mar-a-Lago permanently," prompting some boos.
The former mayor of New York appeared on the ballot for the first time on Tuesday.

Early results showed him gaining little traction with voters, but he was projected to win the U.S. territory of American Samoa.




