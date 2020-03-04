2020 HS BB Sectionals 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: WEVV - Published 2020 HS BB Sectionals In 4A, Harrison pulls off the upset while Castle beats Central. 3A features Bosse beating Gibson Southern and an overtime fight between Memorial and Boonville. Dropping down to 2A, North Posey upsets Mater Dei, while South Spencer marches past Forest Park. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 2020 HS BB Sectionals It's the most wonderful time of the year.. As we are now in full swing for pos? Season basketball. We begin in 4a.. The defending sectional champs of jasper open up against harrison for the third straight year. 1st quarter.. Mason bost euro stepping his way through traffic.. The senior brings the warriors within 2. Jasper playing down low as well.. Quentin harmon being patient in the paint.. Wildcats up by three. Harrison decides to fire from the outside.. Ja'twan watson knocking one down from the corner.. 26 points and 10 rebounds fill out his double double.. And the warriors kept coming at em. Jahni summers flashing inside.. Harrison taking a three point lead and they never looked back. The warriors pulls off the upset 58? 52. Harrison will take on reitz.. Friday at 5:30. On the other side of the bracket.. Central pulled off the upset against castle a year ago.. Now the knights are seeking vengeance. 1st quarter.. Bears come out swinging. Daelin mears to marquon swanigan.. Central with an early lead. Castle responds with isaiah swope.. A game high 19 points from the junior.. Castle trails by 1. Central still dominating down low.. Swanigan with the hoop and the harm.. Bears lead 16? 7 after one.. But the knights stormed on back. Zeke niehaus dialing from deep.. That's 3 of his 11.. Castle wins 50? 44.. The knights will take on north.. Friday at 7. Dropping down to 3a.. Bosse is riding a 5 game winning streak.. The bulldogs taking on gibson southern... and as you can see.. Mr. gameday is still automatic. Now if you don't recognize bosse.. That's because they are playing in boonville's jerseys.. The bulldogs accidentally forgot their threads back in evansville.. So this dunk is the first one from kiyron powell while donning the black and gold. Bulldogs staying tight on defense.. Kolten sanford with the steal.. And now he's heading the other way.. 17 points from the senior. Defense big for the bulldogs.. Getting the deflection here.. But carson brindle is able to get the bucket.. Titans hanging around early.. But bosse closed it out late. 20 points from houston commit.. Bosse wins 61 44.. And it will be a good one friday night.. As the bulldogs take on heritage hills at 6 oclock on friday. The other side of the bracket features a big 8 versus ??? C matchup.. Memorial battling boonville. 4th quarter.. Boonville down.. But ryan smith refuses to let the home team go quietly.. Pioneers trail 4?38... and the junior isn't done there. Shortly after... great boonville ball movement sets him up from the wing.. Down the hatch it goes. Pioneers down one. Memorial trying to stave off the charge.. Cade graham goes baseline.. Spinning and winning.. This one needs overtime. Memorial wins 6?52. The tigers will take on mt. Vernon.. Friday at 7:30. Down in 2a.. North posey and mater dei square off in the 1st round. Time winding down in the first.. Tyler phelps fires ahead to alex money for the big time slam. We're tied at 15 after one. Third quarter.. This one is still tight... grant allyn with the smooth handles.. The senior pulls up for the jumper.. Vikings down one... and a big reason why north posey hung around.. Josiah ricketts. Rattling home the trey with the hand in his face. The senior goes for 37. Late in the fourth.. Mater dei trying to get the ball back.. Vikings break the pressure.. Camden bender to allyn.. Count it and a foul. North posey wins 6?58 the vikings will play tecumseh friday at 5:30. The other side of the bracket features a rematch between south spencer and forest park.. Their first meeting went into overtime. Early going.. Kobe bartlett is trapped down low.. But finds darian johnson for the lay in. Rebels draw first blood. Forest park cleaning up on the glass. Issac ubelhor with the board and bucket. We're all tied up. Back comes south spencer. Johnson with the hand off to michael donoho... the 15 footer is good. Rebels back in front.. And now they get it going from deep... jace kelly with the james harden step back. The triple try rings true. He goes for 15.. And the three point barrage continues.. Donoho from the wing. 10 points for the junior. South spencer wins 6?43. The rebels will take on southridge.. Friday at 7. Just across





