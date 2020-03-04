WAAY 31 Super Tuesday Coverage You Can Count On 2

Thank you for joining waay 31 for our special coverage of today's super tuesday primaries.

Polls are closed in alabama and tennessee - and now - the excitement begins.

Right now - we're waiting for results to come in for the biggest races tonight, that's right - we're keeping a close eye on the republican senate primary - as well as the democratic presidential primary.

Let's start with the highly anticipated republican senate primary.

Throughout the evening - we will bring you the very latest results.

3 frontrunners: Jeff Sessions, Tommy Tuberville, Bradley Byrne. Democratic presidential primary crowded, here are 2: former V-P Joe Biden, Sen.

Bernie sanders -sen.

Elizabeth warren -michael bloomberg there are some statewide and local races as well.

Across north alabama - voter cast their ballots on school board members, county commisioners, and local amendments.

But first let's take a look at some of tonight's biggest races.

But now we want to get you to our team of reporters - spread across the state, waay 31's breken terry is live at jeff sessions' watch party.

Breken what does it look like out there?

Waay 31's sydney martin is live at tommy tuberville's watch party.

Breken what does it look like out there?

Waay 31's megan reyna is live at bradley byrne's watch party.

Megan what does it look like out there?

Waay 31's will robinson-smith is in madison county..

Will?

Tonight marshall county voters cast their ballots on a local amendment - dealing with the county jail.

Waay 31's casey albritton joins us live.

Casey - why is this issue is on the ballot?

Another item on the ballot tonight - amendment one.

It would change alabama's state school board from elected - to appointed.

Pat - i know you did a lot of research on this ahead of tonight.

Waay 31's sophia borelli is in madison county..

Sophia?

Waay 31's sydney martin is live at jeff sessions' watch party.

Sydney what does it look like out there?

Waay 31's megan reyna is live at bradley byrne's watch party.

I'm waay 31 news anchor najahe sherman.

And i'm waay 31 news anchor dan shaffer.

We're cutting in for a look at tonight's local results.

Madison County - County Commission - District 6 - Democratic Primary: Violet Edwards, Jeshenry Malone, Vernon McCants. Madison County - County Commission - Republican Primary: Craig Hill, Eddie Sisk. Madison County - School Board - District 3 - Republican Primary: Brian Brooks, Howell Lee. Madison County - Tax Collector - Republican Primary: Drew McKay, Valerie Miles. A tight race for the U-S Senate race here in Alabama.

Waay 31's breken terry joins us live from jeff session's watch party, waay 31's breken terry joins us live from jeff session's watch party, now to bradley bryne's watch party... waay 31's megan reyna is live there.

Megan, byrne is currently in third place.

What are people's mood there right now.

Amendment 1 was on everyone's ballot today.

-change state school board from elected to appointed -eliminates common core education -results in case you're just joining us -- here are some of the races that have already been called... -- us democratic race for president -- joe biden declared winner some polls in tennessee just closed in the last half hour.

Others will remain open until 10 tonight.

That's after a devastating tornado in central tennessee.

In the last few minutes, we learned the death toll was revised to at least 24 people.

It was 25 before.

We learned some of those victims included children.

The national weather service says at least 1 ef-3 tornado with winds up to 165 miles per hour touched ground.

Waay 31's coverage continues online at waay t-v dot com - and dabl, which is channel 31.3.

Stay with us - we'll check back in with you in about half an hour.

I'm waay 31 news anchor marie waxel.

And i'm waay 31 news anchor pat simon.

A neck in neck race to the u-s capitol!

Waay 31's lynden blake joins us now with a county by county breakdown of the senate race.

We'll now go to waay 31's sydney martin who is live at one of the u-s senate candidates watch party in lee county.

Sydney, what's the current mood for tommy tuberville's supporters there now?

Taking a look at some our local races.

-only local race in lawrence county -superintendent of board of education -republican primary -andy bradford -jon bret smith taking a look at some amendments on the ballot.

