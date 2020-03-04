Families looking for new homes after deadly Tennessee tornado

Tonight -- dozens of families across middle tennessee are thankful to be alive - but may have lost everything they own after a tornado ripped through the nashville area.

At a single germantown apartment compelx -- 70 families are displaced.

People are now sorting through the debris to salvage what they can.

Caitlin parson "everything is gone.

We have nothing."

James hughes "unfortunately we don't have renters insurance and that's our fault but at the same time we don't have anything.

Luckily i was able to get a wallet."

Thanks for joining us.

I'm dan shaffer.

And i'm najahe sherman.

Here's what we know.

25 people died in the overnight storms. the national weather service says the damage is from at least one tornado that got up to ef-3 strength -- meaning winds over 160 miles per hour.

We know the identities of two of the victims. the severe weather also is affecting super tuesday.

A tennessee democratic party spokesperson says a judge ruled all davidson polling locations must be kept open until 8 p-m.

Five so-called megasites where anyone in the tornado- stricken county can vote will be open until 10 p-m.

We're bringing you team coverage on the destruction left behind -- the damage path -- and what's next for the families affected.

We begin with waay 31's sophia borrelli in nashville.

Sophia there is a lot going on in this neighborhood.

Crews are trying to restore power before the sun goes down.

There have been a ton of people walking through the area to see the damage for themselves.

Take a look this is video of damage at just one of the apartment complexes in the area.

The national weather service estimates the winds that blew through this neighborhood got up to 125 miles per hour.

One resident i spoke with said it sounded like a bomb went off as it came through.he says he heard the storm - saw a tunnel out his window and barely had time to get into his bathroom for safety.

Many in nashville say people have been so helpful in cleaning up the community.

Mcgregor says nashville is strong and they will rebuild.

Live in nashville sophia borrelli waay 31 news four counties surrounding nashville have reported deaths from the tornado.

There were 25 total.

Most of the deaths were in putnam county -- where 19 people died.

3 others died in wilson county -- including an 80-year old couple and a 38-year old woman sheltered in her bathroom.

2 more died in davidson county -- where nashville is located.

One died in benton county.

The national weather service is currently surveying the damage left behind to determine the strength of the tornado -- and whether there were multiple tornadoes involved.

Waay 31 chief meteorologist kate mckenna joins us in the stormtracker weather center with a closer look at the path of destruction.