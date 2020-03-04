Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Families looking for new homes after deadly Tennessee tornado

Families looking for new homes after deadly Tennessee tornado

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published < > Embed
Families looking for new homes after deadly Tennessee tornadoFamilies looking for new homes after deadly Tennessee tornado
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Families looking for new homes after deadly Tennessee tornado

Tonight -- dozens of families across middle tennessee are thankful to be alive - but may have lost everything they own after a tornado ripped through the nashville area.

At a single germantown apartment compelx -- 70 families are displaced.

People are now sorting through the debris to salvage what they can.

Caitlin parson "everything is gone.

We have nothing."

James hughes "unfortunately we don't have renters insurance and that's our fault but at the same time we don't have anything.

Luckily i was able to get a wallet."

Thanks for joining us.

I'm dan shaffer.

And i'm najahe sherman.

Here's what we know.

25 people died in the overnight storms. the national weather service says the damage is from at least one tornado that got up to ef-3 strength -- meaning winds over 160 miles per hour.

We know the identities of two of the victims. the severe weather also is affecting super tuesday.

A tennessee democratic party spokesperson says a judge ruled all davidson polling locations must be kept open until 8 p-m.

Five so-called megasites where anyone in the tornado- stricken county can vote will be open until 10 p-m.

We're bringing you team coverage on the destruction left behind -- the damage path -- and what's next for the families affected.

We begin with waay 31's sophia borrelli in nashville.

Sophia there is a lot going on in this neighborhood.

Crews are trying to restore power before the sun goes down.

There have been a ton of people walking through the area to see the damage for themselves.

Take a look this is video of damage at just one of the apartment complexes in the area.

The national weather service estimates the winds that blew through this neighborhood got up to 125 miles per hour.

One resident i spoke with said it sounded like a bomb went off as it came through.he says he heard the storm - saw a tunnel out his window and barely had time to get into his bathroom for safety.

Justin mcgregor, lives in germantown place apartments: sorry don't have time to write it out but he says he basically didn't have time and he just had to react.

Many in nashville say people have been so helpful in cleaning up the community.

Mcgregor says nashville is strong and they will rebuild.

Live in nashville sophia borrelli waay 31 news four counties surrounding nashville have reported deaths from the tornado.

There were 25 total.

Most of the deaths were in putnam county -- where 19 people died.

3 others died in wilson county -- including an 80-year old couple and a 38-year old woman sheltered in her bathroom.

2 more died in davidson county -- where nashville is located.

One died in benton county.

The national weather service is currently surveying the damage left behind to determine the strength of the tornado -- and whether there were multiple tornadoes involved.

Waay 31 chief meteorologist kate mckenna joins us in the stormtracker weather center with a closer look at the path of destruction.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

ClimateNexus

Climate Nexus Navajo and Hopi families in northeastern Arizona that have long relied on coal to heat their homes are looking to o… https://t.co/qCxF0yJT1d 6 hours ago

Impres78

Rupesh Shetty RT @Impres78: CM relief fund should be opened to rebuild school and homes destroyed and looking after deceased families ....constables fami… 20 hours ago

Impres78

Rupesh Shetty CM relief fund should be opened to rebuild school and homes destroyed and looking after deceased families ....const… https://t.co/1WRBgsa4l3 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Volenteers help neighbors in need in East Nashville following deadly tornado [Video]Volenteers help neighbors in need in East Nashville following deadly tornado

Community members rushed to help neighbors in East Nashville whose homes were damaged and destroyed

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.