TYLER LIVE 6 Nashville

It is complete destruction, carnage, and chaos here in nashville, davidson county emergency management right now confirming 25 dead across four counties in middle tennessee.

It is the deadliest tornado to ever hit music city usa, antonio alford says the truck he lost was sentimental, his wife died year ago, and this truck belong to her.

(antonio alfor?

Lost truck in tornado?it devastating you know it not just me affected by it in my truck, i have family members and friends that have less houses, homes, you know what i saying, businesses so it really affecting us real har?

The national weather service says the the damage from the tornado was consistent to that of an ef3 ripping through four counties in middle tennessee.accord ing to emergency management officials on the ground, 48 structures collapsed during the tornado in downtown nashville alone.hopewell monroe missionary baptist church is a complete loss, members of the congregation sifting through rubble and debris, the steeple fallen over into the street.(tyler/ steve interview stand up?tyler: steve you sing gospel music here in asheville and all across america youe from owensboro, you now live in this community how does it make you feel that a church, you sing gospel music, this is got a head home to you?steve: you know it awful, you know this isn the only church, other churches in town, hundreds years old buildings that have been demolished, devastated, it hurts my heart it hurts my heart a lot because this is what i do for a living to you know it not about the building it about the peopl?davidson county sheriff lived in henderson kentucky in 1987, while he worked at the jail.sheriff hall says the 500 bed correctional facility and the sheriffs administrative office building has been destroyed!

(sheriff daron hal?

Davidson county sheriffs office?our building is probably beyond repair wee got issues our roof has a big hole where this pole hi?

Evansville native and local nashville sports radio host buck reising says the community he lives in was directly impacted the hardest!

(buck reising?

This is my neighborhood, this is the community i live in, just a mile north of downtown nashville, and it legitimately jarring to see the kind of devastation that has taken place around here and how lucky some people like myself have been, and how unlucky others have been it truly catastrophi?

There is a strong police presence lining the streets affected by this tornado.

Nashville metro police say they have not had an issue with scavengers at this point.

A number of country music stars have pledged thousands of dollars for the victims of this devastating tornado.

