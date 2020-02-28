TYLER LIVE 5 Nashville

Breaking news at five?

Devastating damage in music city.

At least 23 are dead after severe storms and deadly tornadoes ripped through central tennessee.

An immense amount of damage has been left behind in the storm's path.

A number of homes and buildings were destroyed some even leveled.

44news is bringing you team coverage tonight as crews comb through the debris.

Reporter tyler druin is live for us tongiht?

From the devastating scene.

It is complete destruction, carnage, and chaos here in nashville, davidson county emergency management right now confirming 23 dead across four counties in middle tennessee.

It is the deadliest tornado to ever hit music city usa, antonio alford says the truck he lost was sentimental, his wife died a year ago, and this truck belong to her.

(antonio alfor?

Lost truck in tornado?it devastating you know it not just me affected by it in my truck, i have family members and friends that have less houses, homes, you know what i saying, businesses so it really affecting us real har?

They confirmed ef3 tornado ripped through east nashville and three other counties in middle tennessee.accord ing to emergency management officials on the ground, 48 structures collapsed during the tornado in downtown nashville alone.

(angela muterspaug?

Nashville resident?it hard to explain especially in some of these har?hit communities that are lower income areas that are still up and coming it hard to see the area that have the least been hit the hardes?

Hopewell monroe missionary baptist church is a complete loss, members of the congregation sifting through rubble and debris, the steeple fallen over into the street.

(tyler/steve interview stand up?tyler: steve you sing gospel music here in asheville and all across america youe from owensboro, you now live in this community how does it make you feel that a church, you sing gospel music, this is got a head home to you?steve: you know it awful, you know this isn the only church, other churches in town, hundreds years old buildings that have been demolished, devastated, it hurts my heart it hurts my heart a lot because this is what i do for a living to you know it not about the building it about the peopl?

Nashville has closer ties to the tr?state then what we might think, the davidson county sheriff lived in henderson kentucky in 1987, while he worked at the jail.he says the 500 bed correctional facilit downtown nashville and the sheriffs administrative administrative office building is a complete loss.

(sheriff daron hal?

Davidson county sheriffs office?our building is probably beyond repair wee got issues our roof has a big hole where this pole hi?

Evansville native and local nashville sports radio host buck reising says the community he lives in wes directly impacted the hardest in nashville city limits.

(buck reising?

This is my neighborhood, this is the community i live in, just a mile north of downtown nashville, and it legitimately jarring to see the kind of devastation that has taken place around here and how lucky some people like myself have been, and how unlucky others have been it truly catastrophi?

There is a strong police presence lining the streets affected by this tornado.nash ville metro police say they have not had an issue with scavengers at this point.a number of country music continuing coverage tonight?

