Spike Lee Told To Not Go Through Employee Entrance For New York Knicks Game

During a New York Knicks game, Spike Lee was turned away by security from using the employee entrance.

Lee told ESPN he’s used the entrance for 28 years but they suddenly told him to use a different one.

According to CNN, the incident caused backlash against the team for treating a big fan in such a way.

The New York Knicks then released a statement saying Lee acting like a victim was “laughable.” They claimed they’ve told the filmmaker to use their VIP entrance instead several times.
