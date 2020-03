A resurgent Joe Biden won at least eight states on Super Tuesday and Bernie Sanders was leading in the biggest race in California, setting up a one-on-one battle for the Democratic presidential nomination.

FOX 5 Atlanta Super Tuesday turned-out to be just that for Joe Biden, who claimed several victories, including Texas. Meanwhile,… https://t.co/eXTt1ZBbvn 20 minutes ago

Riki🌈🇨🇦🇺🇸🇩🇰🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Super Tuesday results: Biden sweeps the South, Sanders strong in the West - ABC News (via @ABC ) https://t.co/82qkGYwQE9 15 minutes ago

Emkayoh RT @PamelaGeller : Biden Takes Texas, Sweeps the South; Sanders Wins California, Setting Up A Fight For the Nomination: A contested conventi… 14 minutes ago

FOX 35 Orlando SUPER TUESDAY RESULTS: A resurgent Joe Biden scored victories from Texas to Massachusetts on Super Tuesday, revital… https://t.co/FtTCXi5Kke 8 minutes ago

☆Ophidian Pilot☆ Biden Takes Texas, Sweeps the South; Sanders Wins California, Setting Up A Fight For the Nomination… https://t.co/dyWc69yFQQ 4 minutes ago

Stat Butler Dispatch: Super Tuesday | Biden sweeps South, wins Texas in resurgent campaign, but Sanders takes California https://t.co/jtULUVMVeA 16 seconds ago

JimmyJam™️ Let's make the world better for all🐈 RT @GoodDayAtlanta : Super Tuesday turned-out to be just that for Joe Biden, who claimed several victories, including Texas. Meanwhile, his… 15 seconds ago