Campaign 2020: On Super Tuesday, Biden Sweeps South And Texas But California Goes Toward Sanders
CBS News projects Joe Biden picked up wins in Massachusetts, Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Texas.
CBS News projects Bernie Sanders wins in Colorado, Utah and his home state of Vermont.
