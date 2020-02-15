Prince William and Kate visit mental health charity

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited youth mental health charity Jigsaw in Temple Bar, Dublin, on the second day of their Ireland visit.

William and Kate sat down with people supported by the charity to hear about their experiences, and then spoke with a group of campaigners and community members to discuss the contributions of Jigsaw to their fields and communities.

They then exited down 'Love Lane', a lane decorated with romantic quotes from film and literature as part of a community scheme.

Report by Connerv.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn