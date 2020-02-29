Global  

Delhi violence: Cops arrest man seen firing in Jaffrabad, pointing gun at cop

Delhi violence: Cops arrest man seen firing in Jaffrabad, pointing gun at cop

Delhi violence: Cops arrest man seen firing in Jaffrabad, pointing gun at cop

Delhi police made another arrest over the violence which broke out in the national capital last week.

Mohammed Shahrukh was arrested by police from Uttar Pradesh's Shamli.

He had been seen in viral videos brandishing a gun during violence in Delhi's Jaffrabad.

He was seen firing his gun, and even pointing it at a policeman.

He was taken to the Delhi Police Headquarters on Tuesday.

Over 45 people died in the communal clashes which broke out in the national capital and went on for three days.
