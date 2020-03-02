Chinese residents line up to buy face masks from self-service machine

Residents in eastern China lined up to buy face masks from a self-service machine on March 2.

The video, filmed by a 22-year-old local resident named Ma Siyu in Xuzhou city in Jiangsu Province, shows people lining up in front of a self-service machine.

Another unnamed resident captured the process of a man buying the masks.

He can be seen scanning his ID card on the machine to get access and using his phone to scan the QR code on the screen to pay, then the mask dropping out of the machine.

Each person can pay for two N95 face masks every 24 hours and the price is 12 yuan (£1.35) each.

This was the first self-service machine selling masks in the county and the supplement for the machine is 800 masks per day.