Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > What's Next After Super Tuesday? SFSU Political Analyst Joe Tuman Weighs In

What's Next After Super Tuesday? SFSU Political Analyst Joe Tuman Weighs In

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 03:45s - Published < > Embed
What's Next After Super Tuesday? SFSU Political Analyst Joe Tuman Weighs In

What's Next After Super Tuesday? SFSU Political Analyst Joe Tuman Weighs In

With the Democratic primary shaping up to be a contest between Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden after Super Tuesday, what's next for them and the remaining candidates for the nomination?

San Francisco State political science professor Joe Tuman weighs in.

(3/4/20)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Biden Gets Endorsements From Buttigieg, Klobuchar and O’Rourke [Video]Biden Gets Endorsements From Buttigieg, Klobuchar and O’Rourke

On the eve of Super Tuesday, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Beto O’Rourke came together to voice their support for Joe Biden.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published

Joe Biden Has A Truly Super Tuesday [Video]Joe Biden Has A Truly Super Tuesday

The former vice president won nine states on Super Tuesday, launching himself into the lead, but California Is leaning toward Sen. Bernie Sanders. Kara Finnstrom reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.