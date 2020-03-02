Young Voters Supported Sanders on Super Tuesday

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall Bernie Sanders has enjoyed the support of young voters in 2016, and the same was true on Super Tuesday.

But turnout among young voters on Super Tuesday was low across the board, and this hurt Sanders big time as former Vice President Joe Biden came out the big winner.

Exit polls showed only about 1 in 8 voters were between the ages of 18 and 29 years old.

Exit polls showed a huge portion of voters between 18 and 29 backed Sanders in Texas (58%), for example, but this demographic constituted just 15% of the electorate.