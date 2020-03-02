Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Young Voters Supported Sanders on Super Tuesday

Young Voters Supported Sanders on Super Tuesday

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Young Voters Supported Sanders on Super Tuesday

Young Voters Supported Sanders on Super Tuesday

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall Bernie Sanders has enjoyed the support of young voters in 2016, and the same was true on Super Tuesday.

But turnout among young voters on Super Tuesday was low across the board, and this hurt Sanders big time as former Vice President Joe Biden came out the big winner.

Exit polls showed only about 1 in 8 voters were between the ages of 18 and 29 years old.

Exit polls showed a huge portion of voters between 18 and 29 backed Sanders in Texas (58%), for example, but this demographic constituted just 15% of the electorate.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Late deciders back Joe Biden while young voters flock to Bernie Sanders

Joe Biden’s surprise victories on Super Tuesday were powered by Democratic voters who broke his way...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Many young voters sat out Super Tuesday, contributing to Bernie Sanders' losses

Exit polls for Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia found young voters...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

usa3000rustic

Turn off cable news. Fight for Rent Control. @ZD_Bernstein @nprpolitics But I think enthusiasm was higher for Hillary. And she could speak publicly without seem… https://t.co/Z1DX1rw8A4 8 minutes ago

CostanzaaGeorge

Squeaky Angry Residue @Bakari_Sellers Which black voters? Southern black voters rejected Sanders again. Nevada & California black voters… https://t.co/vAtwKS3Gzi 23 minutes ago

MKWilson_603

WickedGood Bad take @USAToday: " Many young voters sat out Super Tuesday, contributing to Bernie Sanders' losses. You can't e… https://t.co/A3oJMJ38va 59 minutes ago

Daao07

Evil Goblin 5) Biden will surely lose to Trump, DNC will be so broken that they will lose all upcoming elections (Including nex… https://t.co/4cIXA5LdTc 1 hour ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Young voters overwhelmingly supported Bernie Sanders on Super Tuesday, but not enough turned out to overcome Joe Bi… https://t.co/U96HvnvEhk 1 hour ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - Young voters overwhelmingly supported Bernie Sanders on Super Tuesday, but not enough turned out… https://t.co/iaBlUJ9mVv 1 hour ago

themistocles_w

Themistocles Wall RT @jchaltiwanger: Young voters overwhelmingly supported Bernie Sanders on Super Tuesday, but not enough turned out to overcome Joe Biden h… 1 hour ago

SISU002

SISU00 RT @Politicsinsider: Young voters overwhelmingly supported Bernie Sanders on Super Tuesday, but not enough turned out to overcome Joe Biden… 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bernie Sanders Wins California Primary [Video]Bernie Sanders Wins California Primary

Bernie Sanders Wins California Primary The massive Super Tuesday win for the Vermont Senator means he clinched the state with the most delegates. 415 delegates are at stake in the West Coast state,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:59Published

Amy Klobuchar Drops out of 2020 Presidential Race [Video]Amy Klobuchar Drops out of 2020 Presidential Race

Amy Klobuchar Drops out of 2020 Presidential Race On March 2, campaign officials announced Amy Klobuchar’s decision to suspend her presidential bid. The news comes on the eve of Super Tuesday and..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.