What you need to know: March 4

Good morning, North State!

Here's what you need to know to start your day on March 4.
You're just tuning in - here are the major stories we're tracking this morning.

It is wednesday march 4th -- equally important to super tuesday - because election results are coming in!

Action news now has the latest numbers on national, state, and local races.

In the race for the white house... with 93% of precint returns in california... democratic candidate bernie sanders is currently in the lead... joe biden is in second, with michael bloomberg -- third.

Another case of coronavirs in norther california - the placer county public health department says a patient has tested positive - but*tha* must still be confirmed from the centers for disease control.

This new case is an older adult - health reps say exposure likely came from that person traveling on a princess cruise ship in febuary.

Doctors say the patient is critically ill and in isolation.

Placer county has declared a local health emergency.

We'll have more on the coronavirus impacts... straight ahead.

### this morning... cal fire crews will be back at it attacking the grizzly fire burning near black butte lake fire crews say this one has grown to 154 acres... with containment at 50 percent.

The fire started monday afternoon in the grizzly flats area.

At this time... no structures are threatened, ### and in southern california-- a fast-moving brushfire has burned at least 175 acres in the dry santa ana river bottom in riverside county today.

Named the "mann fire" -- it prompted mandatory evacuation orders.

More than 200 firefighters were battling the blaze, with the help of helicopters.

Some 500 homes are threatened... and at least two people have been hurt.

Some mandatory evacuations have been issued.

The fire's cause is unknown.### the city of biggs is thinking about switching to the butte county sheriff for police services.

They are pushing the final descision for a contract to next weeks biggs city council meeting.

As of now -- gridley p-d patrols biggs.

The sheriff's office says it could do the job for less money -- but they'd also offer less patrol hours within the city of biggs.

New this morning and happening today... a chance to lend a helping hand to local university students.

Today is the chico state day of giving.

It's a chance to financially support students by pledging amount you can.

Dollars go into a flexible fund that can be used to help students with housing, basic needs, tutoring, food and more.

In some cases, the university will match donated funds for an even larger impact.

For more information on how you can help, visit action news now.com, look under news, newslinks, and chico state day of giving.

### a voting assistance center set up on the chico state campus had a special way to draw in voter participation -- goats!

Take a look at these little guys -- the furry little kids are part of the "cast your vote, pet a goat" campaign the school hosted on trinity commons throughout the week.

Sean murphy with chico state says the goats were a way to promote non-partisan participation in voting... and maybe cut some politically charged tensions.###



