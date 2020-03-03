Watch: Congress Vs BJP over horse-trading allegations in Madhya Pradesh

Congress leader and Madhya Pradesh’s Higher Education Minister Jitu Patwari accused senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan of being the mastermind behind the alleged horse-trading politics in the state.

Patwari assured that government in Madhya Pradesh is stable.

Meanwhile, BJP State President VD Sharma distanced the party from these allegations.

Sharma said BJP is not associated with any allegations.