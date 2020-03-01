Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Former Princess Cruise Ship Passenger From Placer County Is State's First Coronavirus Death

Former Princess Cruise Ship Passenger From Placer County Is State's First Coronavirus Death

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
Former Princess Cruise Ship Passenger From Placer County Is State's First Coronavirus Death

Former Princess Cruise Ship Passenger From Placer County Is State's First Coronavirus Death

Team coverage of the first fatal case of coronavirus in California being identified as person from Placer County (3-4-2020)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Australia's first coronavirus death confirmed as former Diamond Cruise passenger

A former passenger on the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined off Japan for coronavirus...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

hannah__babii

Cynthia 💁🏽‍♀️ RT @businessinsider: Carnival crisis grows after another Princess cruise ship goes on lockdown after a former passenger dies from coronavir… 2 seconds ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Carnival crisis grows after another Princess cruise ship goes on lockdown after a former passenger dies from corona… https://t.co/RbQmFwPg1h 4 minutes ago

HainesForSF

Shaun Haines 力是亮 Thoughts? San Francisco:: UPDATED: 1st California Coronavirus Death: Former Princess Cruise Ship Passenger From Pla… https://t.co/c2HcvCwod2 20 minutes ago

abc7newsbayarea

ABC7 News RT @ericthomaskgo: Former Diamond Princess Cruise ship passenger Rick Saber spends his first full day at his Marin County home after spendi… 22 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Another Coronavirus Patient Has Died In California [Video]Another Coronavirus Patient Has Died In California

The Grand Princess cruise ship is expected to dock in San Francisco on Thursday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:38Published

First NH COVID-19 patient attended event before diagnosis despite self-quarantine recommendation [Video]First NH COVID-19 patient attended event before diagnosis despite self-quarantine recommendation

As a second case of COVID-19 was confirmed in New Hampshire, state health officials said the first person diagnosed with the virus ignored a request to self-isolate.

Credit: WMUR     Duration: 01:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.