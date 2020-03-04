Iran to Temporarily Release 54,000 Prisoners to Prevent Coronavirus From Spreading

The health ministry will oversee the release of the prisoners, according to semi-official news agency ISNA.

Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili The decision comes as Iranian officials attempt to contain one of the biggest outbreaks of COVID-19 outside of China.

The country’s death toll has reached 94, with the total number of infections at 2,922.

Iran has also been under pressure from neighboring countries to restrict visits to the city of Qom, which is home to several holy sites.

The government officially announced on Wednesday that anyone trying to leave the city with symptoms will be quarantined.