Tonight: Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks over world’s most active volcano

MOST ACTIVE VOLCANO IN THEWORLD!

ABC'S WILL REEVE SHOWSYOU HOW HE'S BEEN PREPARING FORTHIS HIGH-STAKES EVENT.THIS MORNING - NIK WALLENDA ISJUST HOURS AWAY FROM HIS MOSTDARING FEAT YET - TRAVERSING AN1,800 FOOT WIRE ACROSS THECRATER OF NICARAGUA'S MASAYAVOLCANO -THE LAVA BUBBLINGBENEATH REACHING UP TO 2200DEGREES.SOT NIK WALLENDA: THE REALITYOF IT IS I'M RISKING MY LIFE.AND WE'RE DEALINGWITH MOTHER NATURE.WALLENDA - WHO WILL BE WEARINGA GAS MASK AND OXYGEN TANK - ISWORKING AGAINST TOXIC GAS ANDWIND - WHICH COULD AFFECTAERODYNAMICS AND VISIBILITY -WR: "RELATIVE TO YOUR PREVIOUSACCOMPLISHMENTS, WHERE'S YOURHEAD AT GOING INTO THIS ONE?NIK WALLENDA: "THERE'S A LITTLEBIT MORE ANGST PROBABLY GOINGINTO THIS ONE BECAUSE OF ALL OFTHE UNIQUE ELEMENTS." MIKETROFFER - WALLENDA'S UNCLE -IS THE LEAD ENGINEER - AND HASBEEN PREPARING 6 MONTHS FORTHIS EVENT -- NOW GUIDING ATEAM OF RIGGERS TO MAKE SURETHAT THE MAIN WIRE - JUST OVERONE INCH THICK - AND THE 116STABILIZING WIRES STAY SECURE-WR: WHAT SORT OF SURPRISESHAVE BEEN IN STORE AS YOU'VEBEEN INSTALLING THIS?

MIKETROFFER: GAS COMING UP OUT OFTHE CRATER HAS A SIGNIFICANTACID CONTENT, AND THIS IS ONEOF THE STABILIZERS THAT WASHOOKED TO THE ROPE.WR: THAT DOESN'T LOOK GOOD.MIKE TROFFER: THAT'S NOT GOOD.ALSO JOINING WALLENDA -- HISWIFE ERENDIRA - A GIFTEDAERIALIST WHO'S RISKING IT ALL- OPENING THE SHOW WITH HEROWN PERFORMANCE - SUSPENDEDOVER THE VOLCANO - WR: HOWWOULD YOU DESCRIBE YOUR LOVEAFFAIR WITH NIK.ERENDIRA WALLENDA: I ABSOLUTELYLOVE MY HUSBAND -- IABSOLUTELY LOVE WHAT HE DOES //TO THE REST OF THE WORLD IT'SNERVE WRACKING, BUT TO MEBEAUTIFUL.AND WALLENDA SAYS - AS CRAZY ASIT MIGHT SEEM, THIS ISSOMETHING HE WAS BORN TO DO.WR: ARE THERE A MOMENT WHEN YOUWAKE UP IN A COLD SWEAT ANDYOU GO, I'M OUT I CAN'T DO IT?NIK WALLENDA: THEY'RE NOTJOURNEY IN LIFE, AND THEY'REALL ON A WIRE TRYING TO GET TOTHE OTHER SIDE.WILL REEVE REPORTING...